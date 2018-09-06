Skydance, ZAG Set Live-Action ‘Miraculous’

Skydance Media said it has gotten the movie and TV rights to make a live action version of the kids’ superhero saga Miraculous-Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir in partnership with creators ZAG.

The first live action property is expected to be released in 2020.

“Jeremy and everyone at ZAG have done a tremendous job in creating and building Miraculous into the massive pop culture sensation it is today,” said Jesse Sisgold, president and COO Skydance Media. “We look forward to partnering with them to expand this incredible universe into the world of live-action.”

Miraculous premiered in 2015 and features two teens with secret identities who transform into superheroes to fight super villains in Paris.

"I am thrilled to partner with Skydance to create live-action adaptations of Miraculous. It’s been my long-time dream to bring this world to life,” said Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO ZAG. “The Skydance team really understands and embraces the vision we have for this very special super hero love story. They have an incredible track record of producing exciting action with compelling characters and are the perfect team to express the magic and adventure of Ladybug and Cat Noir.”