Skydance Productions Taps Marcy Ross to Lead New TV Division
Skydance Productions, the film company led by David Ellison,
is launching a television division on May 1 and has hired former Fox executive
Marcy Ross to serve as its president.
Ross announced in February she was leavingher position as Fox's executive VP of current series at the end of her
contract. During her time there she oversaw series like Glee, The Simpsons
and New Girl.
"During her tenure at Fox, Marcy has developed and
produced some of the best shows on television that have entertained audiences
around the world," said Ellison, president and CEO of Skydance
Productions. "We are thrilled to welcome her into the Skydance family to
help pioneer our entrance into this wonderful medium of storytelling."
Upcoming film projects from Skydance, a
partnership with Paramount Pictures, include Star Trek Into Darkness, World
War Z and Jack Ryan.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.