Skydance Productions Taps Marcy Ross to Lead New TV Division

Skydance Productions, the film company led by David Ellison,

is launching a television division on May 1 and has hired former Fox executive

Marcy Ross to serve as its president.

Ross announced in February she was leavingher position as Fox's executive VP of current series at the end of her

contract. During her time there she oversaw series like Glee, The Simpsons

and New Girl.

"During her tenure at Fox, Marcy has developed and

produced some of the best shows on television that have entertained audiences

around the world," said Ellison, president and CEO of Skydance

Productions. "We are thrilled to welcome her into the Skydance family to

help pioneer our entrance into this wonderful medium of storytelling."

Upcoming film projects from Skydance, a

partnership with Paramount Pictures, include Star Trek Into Darkness, World

War Z and Jack Ryan.