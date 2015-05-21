Sky Italia Plugs in ‘Roku Powered’ Service

Sky Italia has launched a Roku-powered OTT service, a debut that follows similar Sky/Roku combos introduced in the U.K., Germany and Austria.

In those instances, Sky, a significant Roku investor, is tapping into the Roku Powered program, a licensing initiative launched last fall in which pay TV operators tap Roku hardware and customized interfaces to deliver apps and services to the TV.

In Italy, the Sky Online TV Box allows users to access content from Sky Online and other streaming services and apps such as Spotify, Vimeo, Red Bull TV, Vevo, and Facebook. Sky Italia is selling the device online for €49.99 (US$55.58), and is including two months of Sky Movies and Entertainment. In Italy, Sky Online had been offered only on browsers, tablets and select gaming consoles and smart TVs, according to Advanced Television.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.