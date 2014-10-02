BSkyB Splashes More Cash on Roku

BSkyB has invested another $700,000 in Roku, the streaming media player and apps platform company, according to this filing.

The latest cash infusion, to “provide financing for Roku’s operations and activities,” follows BSkyB’s earlier $12.2 million investments in Roku made in July 2012 and May 2013. Corporate cousin 21st Century Fox have also made a further equity investment in Roku, alongside Sky, the filing noted.

Last month, Roku announced it had sold more than 10 million devices in the U.S., but has yet to reveal sales figures for its international distribution markets – Canada, the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland. In the U.K., Roku and BSkyB have collaborated on the Now TV Box, a partnership that marked the first time Roku had licensed its streaming platform.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.