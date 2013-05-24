Sky Atlantic Acquires 'Ray Donovan'

Sky Atlantic HD has inked a deal with CBS Studios International for exclusive U.K. rights to air the drama Ray Donovan.

Sky Atlantic, which is owned by BSkyB, airs a significant amount of U.S. fare. The show, which airs on Showtime in the U.S., will begin airing in the U.K. on the channel in July.

In a statement, Lucy Criddle, senior acquisitions manager at Sky noted that the show "is just the kind of quality series that defines the channel's brand and fits in perfectly alongside the award-winning shows we pride ourselves on bringing exclusively to our customers."