Sky Angel Adds Four HD Networks

Sky Angel had added four high-definition channels owned by Entertainment Studios to its line-up, boosting the total number of services it offers to more than 80. The new networks are Cars.TV, My Destination.TV, Pets.TV, and Recipe.TV.

"We believe our subscribers will really enjoy the appealing lifestyle programming available on Cars.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV, and Recipe.TV," noted Brian Collins, executive VP programming and media sales at Sky Angel in a statement. "They make great additions to the inspirational and family networks on Sky Angel. Now there's something for everyone in the family, whether you're interested in cars, animals, travel or cooking."

Besides the linear feeds, the channels also offer content that is available online and on mobile devices.

"Our goal and commitment has always been to make our HD networks the very best in their categories, and our new arrangement with Sky Angel is another big step in bringing our HD networks to more viewers," added Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios in a statement. "All content is originally produced in-house to insure the highest level of creative quality, as well as the ability to distribute our content globally on all platforms."

Sky Angel offers both a traditional multichannel TV service available in the U.S. via the Internet, with over 80 television and radio channels of inspirational and family-friendly programming, as well as a subscription online TV service that is offered worldwide. The online package includes more than 35 inspiring television and radio channels, VOD and other features.