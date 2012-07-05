Sky to Air 'Vegas' and 'Elementary' in the UK

Sky in the U.K. has inked a deal with CBS Studios International for exclusive free and basic UK TV rights for two upcoming CBS shows, Vegas and Elementary.

Sarah Wright, controller of acquisitions at Sky Entertainment noted in a statement that the deals were part of their strategy of "bringing the best of the U.S. to Sky customers which, alongside our investment in original UK content, is truly delivering a world class slate of exclusive programming."

As a result of the deal, Vegas, which stars Dennis Quaid and Michael Chiklis and was inspired by the story of former Las Vegas Sheriff Ralph Lamb in the 1960s, will premiere in the UK on Sky Atlantic HD.

Elementary, which stars Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson, will bow in the fall on Sky Living HD in the UK.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with Sky and make the first new programming announcement in the U.K. following the L.A. Screenings," in May added Stephen Tague, senior VP of Europe at CBS Studios International in a statement.

Both shows are produced by CBS Television Studios and distributed around the world by CBS Studios International.