Sky Adopts NBCU’s CFlight Audience Metric

NBCUniversal said newly acquired Sky is adopting NBCU’s CFlight audience metric.

CFlight includes all live, on-demand and time-shifted commercial impressions on all viewing platforms. NBCU is hoping the industry adopts CFlight as a global system for measuring all ad impressions.

NBCU and Sky previously announced that both companies would be using Sky’s AdSmart advanced advertising and targeting offering.

"The consumer appetite for premium video content is stronger than ever," said Kavita Vazirani, executive VP of insights & measurement, NBCUniversal. "Global consumers aren't going back in time. They are watching premium video across a wide range of screens, and it's imperative that the industry comes together and develops new measurement to match. We're thrilled that Sky Media is adopting CFlight and joining NBCUniversal in the mission to show brands the true value of taking their message to the content fans love on all platforms."

CFlight used measurement sources including Nielsen in the U.S., BARB in the UK.