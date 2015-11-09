Skip Valet, Ryan Minnaugh Tapped to Lead WTKR/WGNT in Norfolk, Virginia

Skip Valet is joining WTKR and WGNT in Norfolk, Va., as VP and general manager, while Ryan Minnaugh has been tapped as news director.

Valet, previously the general manager and news director of WKMG in Orlando, will supervise all aspects of the CBS and CW stations, from planning strategy to managing daily operations. He starts Nov. 30 at the duopoly, which Dreamcatcher Broadcasting owns but Tribune Broadcasting operates as part of a shared services agreement. Minnaugh begins Dec. 7.

Prior to Orlando, Valet had stops in Houston as VP and news director at KPRC and in Jacksonville as news director of WJXT.

“Skip brings over 30 years of quality, results-driven leadership in television and multi-screen content,” said Ed Wilson, Dreamcatcher Broadcasting president.

Minnaugh, who had been serving as assistant news director of WXIN and WTTV in Indiana since 2012, also spent time at KDVR and KWGN in Denver as an executive producer and at CNBC as a news associate and writer.

“Ryan has a deep history of successfully leading newsrooms,” said Kathy Clements, Tribune Broadcasting COO. “Together with Skip, their leadership will help continue the growth of WTKR/WGNT.”