Skins/Giants Stay In Sunday Night Slot

The NFL has decided not to move another game into the Sunday Night Football schedule Dec. 1 to replace the matchup between two struggling teams in the weakest division.

In week 13, the Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants, two-below .500 teams, will remain the prime time matchup.

From weeks 11 through 17, the NFL has the right to move a different game with more playoff implications into the Sunday prime slot.

That leaves the Denver vs. Kansas City rematch on CBS (4:25 ET). While moving that game between two 9-1 -- at least at the moment -- teams might have seemed an opportunity for a switch, that would have given Denver three straight Sunday night matchups. (The Broncos played Kansas City last night and will play New England next Sunday [week 12] in prime time.)

The NFC East is sufficiently weak that anyone can still win the division, though Dallas and Philadelphia are the front-runners, and a matchup between two top 10 markets will likely draw a crowd. New York is also showing life after a dismal start.