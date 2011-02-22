‘Skins': Red Bull In; No Sign of Clearasil

Lower ratings for MTV's Skins

certainly isn't attracting more mainstream advertisers to the program.

Red Bull was one of the few packaged goods marketers that

continues to run spots in the show, condemned by the Parents Television Council

because its depiction of teen sex and drug use makes it "the most dangerous"

show on television for youngsters.

Clearasil, which had come under PTC pressure for sponsoring

the show, did not have a spot on Monday's episode. Reckitt Benckiser has said

it doesn't support any show, but buys ads when time is available.

Other than two spots for the "feminine health" product

RepHresh Pro-B, the only commercials during the hour were for movies and other

entertainment properties and public service announcements.

Last week, viewership of Skins

fell below one million. It debuted to 3.3 million viewers. MTV has said it is

sticking with the 10-episode series.