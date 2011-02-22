‘Skins': Red Bull In; No Sign of Clearasil
Lower ratings for MTV's Skins
certainly isn't attracting more mainstream advertisers to the program.
Red Bull was one of the few packaged goods marketers that
continues to run spots in the show, condemned by the Parents Television Council
because its depiction of teen sex and drug use makes it "the most dangerous"
show on television for youngsters.
Clearasil, which had come under PTC pressure for sponsoring
the show, did not have a spot on Monday's episode. Reckitt Benckiser has said
it doesn't support any show, but buys ads when time is available.
Other than two spots for the "feminine health" product
RepHresh Pro-B, the only commercials during the hour were for movies and other
entertainment properties and public service announcements.
Last week, viewership of Skins
fell below one million. It debuted to 3.3 million viewers. MTV has said it is
sticking with the 10-episode series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.