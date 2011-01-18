‘Skins' Premieres to 3.26Million Viewers

The premiere of Skins

on MTV Monday night drew an audience of 3.26 million viewers, with 2.7 million

in the persons 12-34 demo, the most core viewers for a show launch in network history.

The new scripted seriesearned a 3.4

rating with P12-34, down 55% from its lead-in, an original episode of Jersey Shore, (moved to Monday to help prop up the debut) which earned a 7.6 rating in the same demo.

Skins, based on

the popular U.K. series, is part of MTV's push into scripted programming that

includes last year's The Hard Times of RJ

Berger and this summer's Teen Wolf.