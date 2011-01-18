‘Skins' Premieres to 3.26Million Viewers
The premiere of Skins
on MTV Monday night drew an audience of 3.26 million viewers, with 2.7 million
in the persons 12-34 demo, the most core viewers for a show launch in network history.
The new scripted seriesearned a 3.4
rating with P12-34, down 55% from its lead-in, an original episode of Jersey Shore, (moved to Monday to help prop up the debut) which earned a 7.6 rating in the same demo.
Skins, based on
the popular U.K. series, is part of MTV's push into scripted programming that
includes last year's The Hard Times of RJ
Berger and this summer's Teen Wolf.
