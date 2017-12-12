Sixth Season of ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Back on TLC Jan. 10

TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life returns for its sixth season starting Jan. 10. There are 14 two-hour episodes in the new season.

Each episode will offer a look at the emotional and physical journeys to life-saving surgery with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, and their progress thereafter.

“Telling the most heartbreaking, yet inspiring stories, the series follows those who have found themselves at their breaking point with extreme life-threatening obesity,” says TLC.

TLC will also be bringing back the Assanti brothers from last season in a special episode of My 600-Lb. Life: Where are They Now? that airs Jan. 3.

Following episodes of My 600-Lb. Life is new series Family By the Ton, following the weight loss of cousins Naomi, Drew and Chitoka, who weigh almost 2,000 pounds combined. According to TLC, “This fun-loving, yet desperate family must overcome their anxieties and inspire each other to change.”

TLC will air six one-hour episodes.

Family By the Ton is produced by Crazy Legs Productions for TLC.