Sixth and Final Season of ‘Vikings’ on History Dec. 4

The sixth and final season of historic drama Vikings starts on History Dec. 4. The season is in production in Ireland. 20 episodes remain.

Michael Hirst created the show, a family saga telling the tales of Dark Ages raiders and explorers. Hirst executive produces with Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer. Arturo Interian is executive producer for History.

The Vikings cast includes Alex Høgh Andersen, Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Vikings is an Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television is the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada. The series is produced in association with Corus Entertainment.