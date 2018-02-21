Six Nations Rugby to Stream on NBC Sports Gold Feb. 23-24

The February 23-24 Six Nations rugby matches will stream on NBC Sports Gold on those dates. The matches include France versus Italy in Marseille, France February 23; Ireland versus Wales in Dublin February 24; and Scotland versus England in Edinburgh February 24.

With the Winter Olympics airing on NBC and its sister channels, the February 23-24 Six Nations action will not air on NBC, NBCSN and other NBCUniversal networks. NBCSN, for one, had aired previous matches on delay.



Related: NBC Preps Six Nations Rugby

Last fall, NBC announced a deal to air the elite-level matches. England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales take part in the Six Nations. The annual competition features 15 games, the teams playing each other in a round-robin format.

All Six Nations matches stream live on NBC Sports Gold, which costs $59.99 and includes other rugby action, including Premiership Rugby, which involves England’s top-flight teams, and the 7s World Cup.

When the NBC-Six Nations deal was announced, NBC said its flagship network, along with NBCSN and CNBC, would pitch in with coverage.

The 2018 competition concludes March 17. Both Ireland and England sit atop the table with two wins apiece.