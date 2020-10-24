Six Nations Rugby Returns with Ireland vs. Italy October 24

Six Nations rugby gets back in action October 24, as Ireland faces off against Italy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The annual championship, involving England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, was put on hold in early March as COVID spread. The last match, on March 8, saw Scotland defeat France 28-17 in Edinburgh.

NBCSN has Ireland versus Italy as the 2020 championship resumes, NBCSports.com listing a noon ET start to the broadcast.

On October 31, Wales plays Scotland in Llanelli, Wales, Italy faces England in Rome and France and Ireland face off in Paris.

The Six Nations Championship is a round robin. England and France are on top at 3-1, Scotland is 2-2, Ireland 2-1, Wales 1-3 and Italy 0-3.