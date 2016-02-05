Six Nations Rugby Kicks Off on BeIN Sports Feb. 2

BeIN Sports has announced its coverage plans for Europe’s prestigious Six Nations rugby championship, which kicks off Feb. 6 with France versus Italy, live at 9:15 a.m. ET, and Scotland versus England, on delay at 8 p.m. Six top rugby nations—the aforementioned four, plus Ireland and Wales—do round robin battle each year for supremacy. The competition will be broadcast on both beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect, the network’s streaming service, for U.S. and Canada audiences.

“BeIN Sports is committed to providing viewers with unparalleled global sports coverage, and the addition of the esteemed Six Nations Tournament to our rugby programming fits right into that commitment,” said Antonio Briceño, deputy managing director of beIN Sports. “Fans can tune in to our English channel and streaming service for coverage throughout the competition, as well visit our website and social channels for the latest rugby news.”

The Six Nations Championship dates back to 1882, with Italy joining in 2000. Ireland has won the last two championships.

Cable sports net beIN launched in 2012.