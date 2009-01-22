'The Situation Room' Coming To Saturday

CNN is adding an abbreviated Saturday edition of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, the network said Thursday. The weekend edition will feature the best interviews and reports from that week, as well as fresh content.

While the weekday Situation Room airs from 4-7 p.m. each day, the Saturday edition will begin at 6.

Blitzer recently gave up his Sunday show, Late Edition with Wolf Blitzer, handing over the day to CNN national correspondent John King.

With the new show, Blitzer will once again be anchoring on the network six days a week. The first Saturday Situation Room will air this Saturday, January 24.