Sinclair Ups Tom Burke to Station Manager of WUCW in Minneapolis-St. Paul

Sinclair Broadcast Group has elevated Tom Burke to station manager of WUCW-TV, the CW affiliate in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

Burke had been serving as Sinclair’s director of sales, network, since January 2014, while also working as WUCW’s senior account executive. Burke, who initially joined Sinclair in 1991 as an account executive, also served as local sales manager for WUCW.

“During my career with Sinclair, I have always appreciated the opportunity to work for such an innovative company,” Burke said. “As a lifelong resident of the Twin Cities, I am honored to lead the team at WUCW-TV and make an impression on the local community. I am confident that my management model of empowering sales teams to play an active role in station management decisions will not only be efficient, but highly effective in driving revenue.”

“In the past year, he began working with our network sales group and has always proven himself a successful and innovative leader,” added Steve Marks, co-chief operating officer of Sinclair’s television group.