Sinclair Ups Tim Walsh to GM ofSavannah Fox AffiliateWTGS

Sinclair Broadcast Group has elevated Tim Walsh to general manager of WTGS, the Fox affiliate in Savannah, Ga.

Walsh, who had been general sales manager at the station since 2014, previously served as senior account executive and national sales manager at WACH in Columbia, S.C.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with the dedicated team of professionals at WTGS/Fox 28,” Walsh said. “I believe there are great things on the horizon for the station and the region, as we continue our on-going efforts to make Fox 28 a committed resource to our advertisers and the Savannah-Hilton Head community.”

Steve Pruett, co-chief operating oficer of Sinclair's television group, announced the news.

“Tim has displayed great leadership and direction to the staff in Savannah during his time as general sales manager," Pruett said. "We look forward to the continued growth in the station’s performance and ratings under Tim and as we expand our operation at WTGS.”