Sinclair Ups Pair of Execs to Consolidate TV Programming, Reorganize Promotion, Publicity

Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced a pair of moves, effective immediately, that will consolidate all of its television programming functions and reorganize its promotion and publicity efforts.

Arthur Hasson has been elevated to COO, Sinclair programming, with all programming functions transferred to him. Sinclair has also tapped M. William Butler as senior VP of promotion and corporate marketing.

Hasson has been with Sinclair since November 2012, most recently serving as COO of Sinclair original programming, leading stations’ new program developments. He will report to the co-COOs of Sinclair Television Group.

“I am excited by the possibilities our rapid growth has given us,” Hasson said. “Sinclair is a company that has always looked forward and anticipated the direction it wanted to grow. I look forward to continuing that tradition. Our significant scale and reach on all screens is a major advantage in program development and planning, one that yields real benefits to our audience and shareholders.”

Butler, who joined Sinclair in 1997, had been serving as VP of programming and promotion since 1999. He will report to David Amy, executive VP and COO of Sinclair Broadcast Group as well as the co-COOs of Sinclair Television Group for his role in managing and implementing station audience promotion and advertising.

“Bill will expand our efforts to focus and amplify the marketing of Sinclair Broadcast Group to the industry, expanding news efforts and our public agency constituencies,” Amy said.