Sinclair Taps Greg Conner as GM of WACH, Ups Matthew Bowman to GM of WXLV, WMYV

Sinclair Broadcast Group has tapped Greg Conner as general manager of WACH, the Fox affiliate in Columbia, S.C. Taking his place as general manager of WXLV and WMYV, the ABC and MyNetworkTV stations in the Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, N.C. market, will be Matthew Bowman.

The announcements, effective Feb. 1, were made by Steve Marks and Steve Pruett, co-chief operating officers of Sinclair’s TV group.

Conner, who had been general manager of WXLV and WMYV since 2014, was previously director of sales for KVCW and KVMY in Las Vegas. He has been with Sinclair for more than 15 years.

“We are excited to have someone with his experience and leadership skills moving to Columbia to oversee the growth of WACH,” Pruett said.

“In the almost 16 years I have been with Sinclair, I have enjoyed being part of a fast-paced and constantly evolving company,” Conner said. “I will miss the team in Greensboro, but I am very excited to continue growing my career and taking on the new challenge of contributing to the continued success of a full news operation in Columbia.”

Prior to the promotion, Bowman had been general sales manager of WXLV and WMYV since 2011. He previously served as director of sales at WCYB and WEMT in the Tri-Cities market in Tennessee and Virginia.

“His sales and management experience, as well as knowledge of the market, will serve him and the community well as he begins his new role,” Marks said.

“I look forward to continuing the momentum that we have created at these stations, as well as my long time career in this market,” Bowman said. “Sinclair’s horizon is bright and the stations, our multiple channels and digital assets are well-positioned for our viewers and advertisers.”