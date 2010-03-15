Sinclair To Take Kids To ‘Career Day'
Sinclair Broadcast Group has picked up Career Day, another
new show from Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, for a fall 2011 launch,
Entertainment Studios said Monday (March 15). The group has cleared the weekly
half-hour entertainment/informational show in 29 markets.
As its name implies, Career Day features kids
observing adults as they pursue their careers, learning what sort of work
various fields entail. The show is targeted at kids aged 13 to 16.
Entertainment Studios continues to launch new shows, such as
America's Court with Judge Ross and Young Icons, as it builds six
new HD networks currently carried on Verizon FiOS. All of Entertainment
Studios' shows are shot exclusively in high definition.
