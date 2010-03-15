Sinclair To Take Kids To ‘Career Day'

Sinclair Broadcast Group has picked up Career Day, another

new show from Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, for a fall 2011 launch,

Entertainment Studios said Monday (March 15). The group has cleared the weekly

half-hour entertainment/informational show in 29 markets.

As its name implies, Career Day features kids

observing adults as they pursue their careers, learning what sort of work

various fields entail. The show is targeted at kids aged 13 to 16.

Entertainment Studios continues to launch new shows, such as

America's Court with Judge Ross and Young Icons, as it builds six

new HD networks currently carried on Verizon FiOS. All of Entertainment

Studios' shows are shot exclusively in high definition.