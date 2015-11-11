Sinclair Signs New Deal for Data From Rentrak

Sinclair Broadcast Group signed a new agreement for audience measurement services from Rentrak.

The services including Rentrak’s advanced political and automotive demographic ratings will be available to all 172 Sinclair stations.

Sinclair was among the first clients for Rentrak’s local measurement services in 2009. The new long-term deal adds 104 new stations as Sinclair has added and acquired stations over the past few years.

“We are pleased to announce this expanded relationship with Rentrak, who has demonstrated a real commitment to provide relevant measurement of local television audiences with insightful qualitative data that highlights the unique value of the audiences we deliver each day,” said David Amy, executive VP and COO of Sinclair. “Sinclair was an early supporter of Rentrak as it was clear to us that the broadcast ecosystem would benefit from more automated reporting systems and measurement methodologies based on larger samples.”

Rentrak's television ratings service is based on more than 36 million televisions and video on demand viewing from approximately 120 million TVs.

“Sinclair's group-wide commitment to Rentrak is clear evidence of the high currency value Sinclair places on Rentrak services,” said Rentrak CEO Bill Livek. “We are delighted to have one of the largest broadcasters in the country support our product and methodologies and welcome all of Sinclair’s stations to Rentrak.”