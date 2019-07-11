Sinclair Signs New Carriage Agreement With Charter

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it signed a new multi-year carriage agreement with Charter Communications.

The deal covers the company’s TV stations and its Tennis Channel on cable.

The new regional sports network being created by Sinclair and the Chicago Cubs will also be carried by Charter as part of the new agreement, as well as the Fox regional sports networks that Sinclair is in the process of buying from The Walt Disney Co.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sinclair also released preliminary financial figures for the second quarter that show its media revenues hitting $721 million, which it said was in line with its previously released outlook of between $716 million and $725 million.

The company will announce its second quarter earnings on Aug. 7.