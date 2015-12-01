Sinclair Signs Exclusive Deal With Marketron

Sinclair Broadcast Group signed an multi-year contract with Marketron giving Sinclair’s stations exclusive access to Marketron’s location-based mobile advertising technology.

Sinclair has already been working with Marketron in 60 of its stations across 30 stations. Marketron enables advertisers to target audiences with relevant information based on their location. Location-based advertising is attractive to stations, whose clients are predominantly local advertisers.

With 172 stations in 18 markets, Sinclair is one of the nation’s largest broadcasters. All of the Sinclair stations are expected to be using Marketron by the end of the year.

"Marketron’s location-based ad platform provides the accuracy, scale, functionality, and support required for our stations to deliver mobile campaigns locally,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer for Sinclair Digital Solutions. “Our advertisers will be able to timely share their message with the appropriate consumer in a geo-targeted manner, based on the places they visit every day.”

Mobile advertising is growing fast, and location-based ads are a big segment.

“Our goal is to provide a timely technology solution that takes advantage of industry momentum and delivers a real service to broadcasters by creating new revenue streams,” said Martin Kristiseter, VP, mobile solutions at Marketron.