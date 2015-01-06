Sinclair Seeking National Bureau Chief

Sinclair is looking for a national bureau chief to help grow the station group's presence in the Nation's Capital, according to a LinkedIn job posting from mid-December.

Sinclair bought the Allbritton station group earlier this year, which has an ABC affiliate, WJLA, in D.C., as well as regional news network NewsChannel 8, whose reach Sinclair has signaled it would like to expand.

The cable news channel model includes a network of TV station affiliates that share news content and coverage with the network.

The new bureau chief will be the point of contact for local stations looking for content, and there are a lot of them.

By its own accounting, Sinclair owns, operates, programs or sells ad time for 162 TV stations in 77 markets and reaching 38.7% of the nation, just under the FCC's 39% cap on national reach.

A Sinclair spokesperson was not available at press time to comment on the status of the search.