Sinclair Multicasting Music Channel

Sinclair Television Group has paired with Cool Music Network

to air the music network TheCoolTV in 34 Sinclair markets representing 24

million homes.

TheCoolTV is a new 24/7 music network with a local angle to

its content. "Through their partnerships with local artists, music venues,

promoters and major festival events, TheCoolTV has been able to cultivate a

unique aspect of localism," the network and Sinclair said in a statement,

"thereby appealing to the viewers in each market."

Sinclair aims to roll out the channel in the next 60-90 days.

CoolTV will air a mix of videos and live concerts. "We

are excited to offer TheCoolTV on our multi-cast spectrum, but more

importantly, feel this could be a perfect fit for the mobile television model,"

says Sinclair Executive V.P./CFO David Amy. "We believe their ability to

customize their content based on each market's musical tastes will make it all

the more appealing to our viewers."

TheCoolTV CEO Joe Comparato says the network can reach

viewers on multiple platforms. "We understand that today's music fans want

their music where and when they want it, and that's what we deliver with strategic

broadcast partnerships and unprecedented technical advancements," he said.

