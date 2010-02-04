Sinclair Multicasting Music Channel
Sinclair Television Group has paired with Cool Music Network
to air the music network TheCoolTV in 34 Sinclair markets representing 24
million homes.
TheCoolTV is a new 24/7 music network with a local angle to
its content. "Through their partnerships with local artists, music venues,
promoters and major festival events, TheCoolTV has been able to cultivate a
unique aspect of localism," the network and Sinclair said in a statement,
"thereby appealing to the viewers in each market."
Sinclair aims to roll out the channel in the next 60-90 days.
CoolTV will air a mix of videos and live concerts. "We
are excited to offer TheCoolTV on our multi-cast spectrum, but more
importantly, feel this could be a perfect fit for the mobile television model,"
says Sinclair Executive V.P./CFO David Amy. "We believe their ability to
customize their content based on each market's musical tastes will make it all
the more appealing to our viewers."
TheCoolTV CEO Joe Comparato says the network can reach
viewers on multiple platforms. "We understand that today's music fans want
their music where and when they want it, and that's what we deliver with strategic
broadcast partnerships and unprecedented technical advancements," he said.
