Sinclair to Carry New Grit Multicast Network

Sinclair Broadcasting, the nation’s largest station owner, said it will carry Grit, the new digital multicast network aimed at men, in 47 markets.

Grit was launched in August by Katz Broadcasting with a companion network, Escape, aimed at female viewers.

Sinclair plans to launch Grit in markets including Seattle, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Portland, Ore; Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Baltimore, Nashville, Columbus, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Norfolk, Asheville and Buffalo.

The new markets raise Grits coverage to 73% of U.S. television households from about 50%.

“Grit features unique programming that is complementary to some of our other programming and viewer demographics,” David Amy, chief operating officer of Sinclair Broadcast Group, said in a statement. “Broadcast television is the most effective distribution medium for any content owner wanting to reach mass audiences.”

“To have Sinclair, one of the strongest station groups in the country, roll out Grit in such a tremendous manner reinforces our belief that demo-specific networks as Grit and Escape will help station groups and owners grow and prosper in this new world as consumers combine over-the-air television with over-the-top services,” Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer for Grit, said.

Grit is already carried by Univision and Raycom Media stations.

Action-oriented Grit targets men 25-54 with a focus on western, war and action theatrical motion pictures.

Grit and Escape are part of Katz Broadcasting, founded by Jonathan Katz, founder and COO of Bounce TV and a former Turner Broadcasting executive.