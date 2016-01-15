Sinclair Broadcast Group Makes Trio of Corporate Promotions

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced a trio of promotions Friday. David Gibber, previously director of legal services and deputy general counsel, has been elevated to VP and deputy general counsel. Scott Shapiro, formerly senior director of corporate development, will serve as VP of corporate development. Dana Feldman, who had been serving as director of promotion, has been upped to VP of promotions.

David Amy, executive VP and chief operating officer, made the announcements.

“David has made a tremendous contribution to Sinclair during his more than four years here, particularly in retransmission consent negotiations and structuring transactions,” Amy said. “(Scott’s) leadership and analytical skills have been an asset to the company as we continue to grow and expand our business line offerings. Dana has guided our stations’ promotional media to maximum effect, with crisp financial guidance.”