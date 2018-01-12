Simulmedia Names Hubert Chief Technology Officer

Simulmedia, the pioneering data-driven advertising company, said it promoted Kyle Hubert to chief technology officer, a vacant post.

Hubert, who had been chief scientist at the company since December 2016, has been bringing cutting-edge research and methodologies to TV advertising, working with big data tools and building software and a scalable architecture as Simulmedia’s business grows.

"Kyle is also a true visionary in how technology can make television advertising not only work better for marketers and media owners, but also make the consumer experience much better, something that has eluded the digital ad industry so far," said Simulmedia founder and CEO Dave Morgan, to whom Hubert reports. "He has an extraordinary background in designing, building and leading teams in the development of data and artificial intelligence systems throughout his career.”

Hubert joined Simulmedia as principal data architect. Previously he was with supercomputer firm Cray Inc.

"My experience in technology is that it often makes promises to change the way we do business for the better, then falls way short," says Mr. Hubert. "But I can say with earnest conviction that what we are doing at Simulmedia is fundamentally changing for the better how brands use television to communicate with their customers and prospects."