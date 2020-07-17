Sims Promoted to CRO at The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk said it promoted Tim Sims to chief revenue officer.

Sims had been senior VP, inventory partnerships. He succeeds Jonathan Carson, who left earlier this year.

“In recent years, connected television has become one of the fastest-growing and most important channels within digital advertising. Tim Sims has been at the forefront of this shift, working with advertisers and broadcasters to understand the value that CTV unlocks for each,” said Jeff Green, co-founder and CEO, The Trade Desk. “Tim has his finger on the pulse on evolving customer demand across all channels, and his ability to help customers map that demand to premium content makes him the perfect leader for this role.”

Before joining The Trade Desk, Sims had been with OpenX and Spot Runner.

“As more major brands embrace data driven advertising, they envision a future with both the optimization of campaigns across channels, as well as access to premium inventory,” said Sims. “Nowhere is this more apparent than television, where our customers are applying data to their massive TV campaigns for the first time and building bridges between their traditional media investments and CTV. This presents The Trade Desk with a significant opportunity to grow and win share as we integrate our business development and inventory strategies.”

The Trade Desk also named Michelle Hulst as executive VP, global data and strategy and Matt Gotdberg as executive VP, global operations, both new posts.

Hulst had previously been group VP, marketing and strategic partnership at Oracle Data Cloud.

“Michelle is one of the pioneers of data-driven advertising. Her work at Datalogix and Oracle has been fundamental to our industry in helping advertisers understand the power and application of data to optimize their ad campaigns,” said Green. “I could not be more thrilled to welcome Michelle to The Trade Desk’s leadership team, where she will play a critical role helping our customers apply data to drive their own business growth.”

Goldberg joined The Trade Desk in January. He’s previously been with News Corp., Liberty Interactive/QVC and Lonely Planet.

“The Trade Desk is a global company and is quickly establishing itself as the data driven advertising leader in key markets around the world,” said Goldberg. “Maintaining our global mission and culture while adapting to local market customs and nuances will be key to future growth.”