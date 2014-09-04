‘Simpsons’ Marathon Lifts FXX Atop Cable Chart

FXX saw a huge ratings boost with their 12-day marathon of all 552 episodes (including the movie) of The Simpsons, rising to the top of the cable charts.

The year-old network was number one among adults 18-49 in both primetime and total day over the Aug. 21-Sept. 1 period. FXX averaged 841,000 in the demo and 1.32 million total viewers in primetime – a jump of 658% and 542% from its year-to-date average, respectively.

The network averaged 633,000 in the demo and 955,000 total viewers for the total day average, a jump of 1,030% and 855%, respectively.

FXX says the high point of the marathon came at 7 p.m. on Labor Day, with 1.43 million viewers among adults 18-49 tuning in.