Simpli.fi Adds Foot Traffic Attribution to OTT Ads

Programmatic platform Simpli.fi said it is offering over-the-top and connected TV advertisers the ability to track increases in in-store visits from homes that have been served ads.

The capability allows advertisers to attribute foot traffic to commercials addressed to viewers on both large and small screens.

“We are excited to empower our advertisers to understand how much incremental foot traffic is being driven to their locations by their OTT/CTV advertising,” said Frost Prioleau, CEO and co-founder of Simpli.fi. “In addition to providing a better understanding of their ROI, this capability also provides advertisers with insights regarding the performance of various targeting tactics and creatives that enable better optimization of their campaigns. Stay tuned as we expect to be rolling out more OTT/CTV attribution capabilities in the near future.”

In the first half of the year, Simpli.fi said it executed more than 12,000 OTT and CTV campaigns for 4,700 advertisers.

With its new attribution tools, Simpli-fi will be able to track geo-conversion lift, which measure the difference in visitors to an advertiser’s location among consumer who saw ads and those who did not.

It will also offer advertisers a campaign conversion rate, which calculates the percentage of people who were served an ad and visited a location, as well as a natural conversion rate, which is the share of people who did not get an ad but visited the location nonetheless.

