Simon Fuller Sues Fox, Fremantle Over 'X Factor'

Simon Fuller, American Idol creator/executive

producer, has filed suit in Los Angeles SuperiorCourt against Fox and

FremantleMedia over their new series The X Factor.

The breach of contract complaint argues that the network

and production company have refused to honor a 2005 agreement that stated

Fuller would receive an executive producer credit and fees on the U.S version

of X Factor, set to premiere this fall.

According to a copy of the lawsuit, the dispute stems

from a 2004 suit filed in England by Fuller over similaritiesbetween his Pop Idol and Simon Cowell's X Factor formats. In 2005, Fox

and Fremantle brokered a settlement, according to the filing, promising Fuller

the EP credit and associated fee on the American X Factor in exchange

for dropping the lawsuit.

"Today Simon Fuller filed a legal complaint against

Fox Broadcasting Company and Freemantle in the State of California over their

refusal to honor a 2005 contract that granted Mr. Fuller an executive producer

credit and fees on the X Factor television program in the U.S.," said a

Fuller spokesperson in a statement. "Mr. Fuller has prudently attempted to

settle this matter privately but the other parties have refused to honor the

original contract leaving him no other choice but to pursue legal action."

Fox and Fremantle dismissed the case as without merit in

a joint statement issued Wednesday.

"Mr. Fuller has not been hired, nor performed any duties,

on the U.S. version of The X Factor," the companies said. "His suit

seeks payment and credit as an executive producer despite his neither having

been approved by the required parties, nor hired, as such. We believe this

lawsuit is without merit and we expect to prevail."



