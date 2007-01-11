Simko To Head New Sports Group at CBS

CBS has created a sports properties group and named Chris Simko to head the effort.



The group is an extension of the NCAA Marketing Group, which Simko had been integrally involved in as Senior Vice President, Sports Sales and Marketing.



CBS signed a multibillion-dollar deal with the NCAA for the marketing rights to its championships, the crown jewel being the Division I championships, aka March Madness.



The deal covered some 88 other championships, including Internet, archive and TV rights.

The network has also added CSTV, the college sports network. In addition to taking a holistic approach wtih the marketing of the NCAA, they are looking to market all sports properties across various platforms--broadcast, cable, and Internet.



Simko will be the point person in that multi-platform marketing effort.