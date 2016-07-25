Silkworth Moves to Telemundo as Senior VP

Telemundo hired top multicultural media buyer Lia Silkworth as senior VP of insights and consumer development.

Silkworth, previously executive VP, managing director at Starcom MediaVest Group, will be responsible for synthesizing insights from quantitative and qualitative data to provide guidance on brand performance, multiplatform viewing and other business goals.

“The addition of Lia to our leadership team strengthens our strategic capabilities and positions us for continued success,” said Luis Silberwasser, president of Telemundo Network and NBC Universo. “Lia's deep knowledge of the Hispanic media industry, as well as her established track record of utilizing data and insights to drive strategy and innovation, will be vital as we continue to evolve our content, consumer and commercial strategies."