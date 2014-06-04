‘Siberian Cut’ Premieres to 1.3M Total Viewers

Discovery Channel unscripted series Siberian Cut premiered to 1.3 million total viewers Tuesday night, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers.

The series — which follows four American loggers working in Siberia — drew a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. It was Tuesday night’s second most watched cable show among men 25-54 with a 1.1, behind its lead-in, Deadliest Catch, which drew a 2.6.

Deadliest Catch was also the night’s most watched show among adults 18-49 (1.4) and 25-54 (1.9) and men 18-49 (1.8).