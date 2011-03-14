Sí TV Rebranding To nuvoTV
English-language Latino network Sí TV will rebrand itself as
nuvoTV with a new on-air look and expanded programming lineup to better serve
its bi-cultural Latino (BCL) audience. The rebranded nuvoTV will launch July 4.
2010 Census data released so far show that BCL's are
expected to make up 77% (38 million of the 50 million total U.S. Hispanic
population. The network also announced it will become Nielsen rated in October
2011.
"The face of America has changed and now it's time for
television to catch up. Launching nuvoTV on our nation's Independence Day
symbolizes the critical role Latinos have in our country today and in the
future," said CEO Michael Schwimmer. "Our audience of BCL's - Hispanics
born in America or who arrived at a young age - are today's leading force of
cultural change and economic growth in the U.S. The nuvoTV network will stay
true to Sí TV's original mission of serving culturally relevant content in
English to this dynamic community, one that uniquely integrates an American
lifestyle with strong bonds to a rich Latino culture."
The name nuvoTV comes from the first two letters of "nuevo"
and "voice" and was chosen to better reflect both the Latino and American
aspects of the channel. "In nuvoTV, we now have the ideal name that fits both
our programming strategy and our target audience, said Rafael "Rafe" Oller, SVP
of marketing. "The network will be top of mind for BCL's who enjoy bold entertainment
in a familiar voice."
NuvoTV will continue to air original series like reality
competition show Model Latina and comedy Latino 101 and weekend film block
called nuvoTV Cinema. The channel also has three new original series in
production: Operation: Osmon, about a trainer who takes 10 participants through
a grueling fitness regimen, Mission Menu, a cooking show where chefs seek to
remake failing restaurants' menus, and PastPort, which follows Latino
celebrities as they return to their familes' homeland for the first time.
Our new development slate offers the kind of compelling,
culturally relevant stories that our audience is thirsty for," said Maria
Perez-Brown, SVP of programming. "Partnering with experienced and
successful television producers will accelerate our goal to craft new series
that will build on the network's early success and solidify our new
brand."
