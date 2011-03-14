Sí TV Rebranding To nuvoTV

English-language Latino network Sí TV will rebrand itself as

nuvoTV with a new on-air look and expanded programming lineup to better serve

its bi-cultural Latino (BCL) audience. The rebranded nuvoTV will launch July 4.

2010 Census data released so far show that BCL's are

expected to make up 77% (38 million of the 50 million total U.S. Hispanic

population. The network also announced it will become Nielsen rated in October

2011.

"The face of America has changed and now it's time for

television to catch up. Launching nuvoTV on our nation's Independence Day

symbolizes the critical role Latinos have in our country today and in the

future," said CEO Michael Schwimmer. "Our audience of BCL's - Hispanics

born in America or who arrived at a young age - are today's leading force of

cultural change and economic growth in the U.S. The nuvoTV network will stay

true to Sí TV's original mission of serving culturally relevant content in

English to this dynamic community, one that uniquely integrates an American

lifestyle with strong bonds to a rich Latino culture."

The name nuvoTV comes from the first two letters of "nuevo"

and "voice" and was chosen to better reflect both the Latino and American

aspects of the channel. "In nuvoTV, we now have the ideal name that fits both

our programming strategy and our target audience, said Rafael "Rafe" Oller, SVP

of marketing. "The network will be top of mind for BCL's who enjoy bold entertainment

in a familiar voice."

NuvoTV will continue to air original series like reality

competition show Model Latina and comedy Latino 101 and weekend film block

called nuvoTV Cinema. The channel also has three new original series in

production: Operation: Osmon, about a trainer who takes 10 participants through

a grueling fitness regimen, Mission Menu, a cooking show where chefs seek to

remake failing restaurants' menus, and PastPort, which follows Latino

celebrities as they return to their familes' homeland for the first time.

Our new development slate offers the kind of compelling,

culturally relevant stories that our audience is thirsty for," said Maria

Perez-Brown, SVP of programming. "Partnering with experienced and

successful television producers will accelerate our goal to craft new series

that will build on the network's early success and solidify our new

brand."