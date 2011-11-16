SI, HBO Launch Sportinamerica.com

In a notable example of how producers are using digital and social media to promote their programming long before it is scheduled to air, HBO and Sports Illustrated have already launched web and social media programs around Sport in America: Our Defining Stories, a multipart documentary series scheduled to air on HBO in 2013.

The program is being produced in partnership between HBO, Sports Illustrated and Endgame Entertainment, in association with Playground, and will include major cross platform examination of how sport has shaped the American character.

As part of that effort, the partners launched of www.sportinamerica.com on Nov. 15 and have started a promotional campaign across Sports Illustrated and HBO platforms that will direct fans to www.sportinamerica.com.

At the site, visitors can record and submit videotaped responses of their favorite and most significant sports memories. A select group of fans will be chosen from those submissions to be included in the documentary series.

Endgame Entertainment's James D. Stern and Adam Del Deo will direct and executive produce the television series with executive producers Colin Callender of Playground, and Terry McDonell at Time Inc.

Sports Illustrated is planning editorial packages tied to the series and the two Time Warner divisions are planning social media efforts on HBO and SI platforms.

"This is one of the most ambitious sports projects that HBO has launched and we are delighted to collaborate with such prestigious partners, who share our passion for storytelling," said Rick Bernstein, executive producer, HBO Sports in a statement.