Shuster Named New York Anchor for Al Jazeera America

Al Jazeera America continues to staff up as it prepares to launch Aug. 20.

The 24-hour news channel has named David Shuster, formerly with MSNBC, as a New York anchor.

Most recently Shuster was with Current TV, which Al Jazeera bought to remake into Al Jazeera America.

Shuster is a veteran of the 24-hour news wars. His resume also includes Fox News and CNN.