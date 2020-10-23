Shudder’s ‘Creepshow Animation Special’ Adapts Stories From Stephen King, Joe Hill

Shudder will stream A Creepshow Animated Special beginning Oct. 29. The special features two stories directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero. Survivor Type is based on a short story by Stephen King, with Kiefer Sutherland voicing a man determined to stay alive on a deserted island no matter the cost. The short story is about a surgeon who survives a ship crash and survives by amputating and eating his body parts.

Twittering from the Circus of the Dead is based on the short story by Joe Hill, son of Stephen King, and adapted by Melanie Dale. It stars Joey King as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

A Creepshow Animated Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment and Striker Entertainment.

Part of AMC Networks, Shudder offers horror, thriller and the supernatural.