Showtime's 'Weeds' Ends Run With Season-High Viewership
Showtime's marijuana-dealing comedy Weeds ended its run on Sunday with a season-high 864,000 viewers tuning in to its
one-hour series finale at 10 p.m.
That was 7% higher than the season eight debut back on July 1, which drew 805,000 viewers and up 55% from the 556,000 viewers who watched the season seven finale last summer.
Weeds drew 1.28 million viewers for the entire night,
including replays, up 74% from the season seven finale night.
