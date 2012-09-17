Showtime's 'Weeds' Ends Run With Season-High Viewership

Showtime's marijuana-dealing comedy Weeds ended its run on Sunday with a season-high 864,000 viewers tuning in to its

one-hour series finale at 10 p.m.

That was 7% higher than the season eight debut back on July 1, which drew 805,000 viewers and up 55% from the 556,000 viewers who watched the season seven finale last summer.

Weeds drew 1.28 million viewers for the entire night,

including replays, up 74% from the season seven finale night.