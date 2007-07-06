Showtime's Weeds Drums Up New Theme Songs

Showtime has lined up the latest group of singers to record versions of, “Little Boxes,” the 1960's musical comment on conformity that is the theme song to the show. The cable cable network's popular Weeds series is about a suburban mom who goes to pot--literally-- after her husband’s death.





The August 13 premiere will kick off with a version of the song--originally written by Malvina Reynolds-- by Randy Newman. Others in the rotation will include Joan Baez, Donovan, The Shins, and Billy Bob Thornton.

It is the second season that Showtime has gone with a variety of versions of the theme song, originally written by the activist and songwriter Malvina Reynolds. According to a site dedicated to the late artist, her record sales have been boosted by the Weeds exposure.

Last season's eclectic lineup included Englebert Humperdinck and Death Cab for Cutie.