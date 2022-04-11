Showtime's 'The First Lady' and Hulu's 'The Kardashians' Make Debuts: What's Premiering This Week (April 11-April 17)

The week leading into Easter will feature the return of the Kardashians family to the small screen, a series profile of three Presidential wives and a former President's narration of a documentary series showcasing national parks.

Hulu on April 14 will debut The Kardashians, a new documentary series starring family members Kris, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie as they balance running their multi-billion dollar business with their personal lives, according to the streaming service. The series debuts nearly a year after E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended its run after 20 seasons.

Showtime on Easter Sunday (April 17) will premiere its new drama series The First Lady, which takes a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Elanor Roosevelt. Actresses Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson star in the 10-episode series.

Former President Barack Obama will narrate a new Netflix documentary that focuses on the world's top national parks. The five-part series, Our Great National Parks, debuts April 13.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of April 11 to April 17 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 11 – Chad (returning series) – TBS

April 12 – Hard Cell (comedy) – Netflix

April 14 – The Garcias (comedy) – HBO Max

April 14 – Killing It (comedy) – Peacock

April 14 – Not So Pretty (documentary) – HBO Max

April 15 – Anatomy of a Scandal (drama) – Netflix

April 15 – It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown (animation) – Apple TV Plus

April 15 – Outer Range (western drama) – Prime Video

April 15 – Roar (dramedy) – Apple Tv Plus

April 15 – Swimming with Sharks (drama) – The Roku Channel

April 15 – Titanic 666 (horror movie) – Tubi

April 17 – Fear The Walking Dead (returning series) – AMC