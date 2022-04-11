Showtime's 'The First Lady' and Hulu's 'The Kardashians' Make Debuts: What's Premiering This Week (April 11-April 17)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A listing of new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The week leading into Easter will feature the return of the Kardashians family to the small screen, a series profile of three Presidential wives and a former President's narration of a documentary series showcasing national parks.
Hulu on April 14 will debut The Kardashians, a new documentary series starring family members Kris, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie as they balance running their multi-billion dollar business with their personal lives, according to the streaming service. The series debuts nearly a year after E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended its run after 20 seasons.
Showtime on Easter Sunday (April 17) will premiere its new drama series The First Lady, which takes a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Elanor Roosevelt. Actresses Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson star in the 10-episode series.
Former President Barack Obama will narrate a new Netflix documentary that focuses on the world's top national parks. The five-part series, Our Great National Parks, debuts April 13.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of April 11 to April 17 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 11 – Chad (returning series) – TBS
April 12 – Hard Cell (comedy) – Netflix
April 14 – The Garcias (comedy) – HBO Max
April 14 – Killing It (comedy) – Peacock
April 14 – Not So Pretty (documentary) – HBO Max
April 15 – Anatomy of a Scandal (drama) – Netflix
April 15 – It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown (animation) – Apple TV Plus
April 15 – Outer Range (western drama) – Prime Video
April 15 – Roar (dramedy) – Apple Tv Plus
April 15 – Swimming with Sharks (drama) – The Roku Channel
April 15 – Titanic 666 (horror movie) – Tubi
April 17 – Fear The Walking Dead (returning series) – AMC
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.