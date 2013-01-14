Showtime's 'Shameless,' 'House of Lies,''Californication' Return to Series Highs
Following Showtime's big night at the Golden Globes, the
network received more good news on Monday, as the network returned three of its
shows to series high ratings on Sunday night.
Shameless' third-season premiere at 9 p.m. averaged two
million total viewers, up 26% over last year's debut. Including replays, Shameless
drew 2.6 million viewers for the night. The second season of House of Lies
garnered 1.19 million viewers, 15% higher than its series' premiere. For the
night, House of Lies drew a cumulative 1.54 million viewers.
The sixth-season premiere of Californication at 10:30
p.m. averaged 1.07 million total viewers, up 41% over last season's debut.
Across replays, Californication drew 1.3 million viewers.
