Showtime's 'Shameless,' 'House of Lies,''Californication' Return to Series Highs

Following Showtime's big night at the Golden Globes, the

network received more good news on Monday, as the network returned three of its

shows to series high ratings on Sunday night.

Shameless' third-season premiere at 9 p.m. averaged two

million total viewers, up 26% over last year's debut. Including replays, Shameless

drew 2.6 million viewers for the night. The second season of House of Lies

garnered 1.19 million viewers, 15% higher than its series' premiere. For the

night, House of Lies drew a cumulative 1.54 million viewers.

The sixth-season premiere of Californication at 10:30

p.m. averaged 1.07 million total viewers, up 41% over last season's debut.

Across replays, Californication drew 1.3 million viewers.