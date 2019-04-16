Showtime’s Roger Ailes Series ‘The Loudest Voice’ Starts June 30

Showtime will premiere the Roger Ailes-focused limited series The Loudest Voice Sunday, June 30. The seven-part series is based on the book The Loudest Voice in the Room, about Ailes. Russell Crowe portrays the late Fox News founder.

Production is currently underway in New York City. The cast also includes Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson, Sienna Miller as Ailes’ wife Elizabeth, Seth MacFarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis and Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch.

Kari Skogland directed multiple episodes.

Said Showtime, “In today’s politically charged media landscape, no figure looms larger, even after his passing, than Roger Ailes, who molded Fox News into a force that irrevocably changed the conversation about the highest levels of government. To understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican party, one must understand Ailes. The upcoming limited series takes on that challenge, focusing primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party’s de facto leader, while also touching on defining events in Ailes’ life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to Ailes’ political career and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end.”

Tom McCarthy and Sherman wrote the pilot.

Showtime and Blumhouse Television produce The Loudest Voice. Crowe, McCarthy, Alex Metcalf, Jason Blum and Skogland executive produce, along with Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television and Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions.