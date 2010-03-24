Showtime's 'Nurse Jackie' Prescribes Right Audience Medicine
Showtime dramedy series Nurse Jackie set a series audience
record last night, averaging nearly 1.1 million viewers for its
second-season premiere.
The series, starring Edie Falco as a
morally conflicted emergency room nurse, delivered 1.08 million viewers
in its 10 p.m. premiere -- up 8% over the 1.0 million premiere of season
one and up 9% from the 992,000 for the show's season one finale. A
repeat 11 p.m. telecast delivered an additional 437,000 viewers, said
the network.
To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.