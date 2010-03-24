Showtime's 'Nurse Jackie' Prescribes Right Audience Medicine

Showtime dramedy series Nurse Jackie set a series audience

record last night, averaging nearly 1.1 million viewers for its

second-season premiere.

The series, starring Edie Falco as a

morally conflicted emergency room nurse, delivered 1.08 million viewers

in its 10 p.m. premiere -- up 8% over the 1.0 million premiere of season

one and up 9% from the 992,000 for the show's season one finale. A

repeat 11 p.m. telecast delivered an additional 437,000 viewers, said

the network.

