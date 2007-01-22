Showtime's The L Word gets virtual "Second Life"

Showtime is going virtual.

The premium cable network is taking The L Word, its lesbian-themed original series, into the virtual word of Second Life, the wildly popular multiplayer online game that lets participants create avatars that live, work and play in a virtual online world.

"The L Word in Second Life", which launches today, Jan. 22, was created by virtual content specialists The Electric Sheep Company. It will offer fans of the show a 3D, virtual reality experience inspired by the show, including a neighborhood cafe, "The Planet," that serves as the hangout for The L Word characters; a virtual dance club; virtual stores; and a virtual amphitheater supported by real-time video, audio, and text with a 50-60 person seating capacity.

Second Life users will have the ability to screen previous episodes of The L Word, as well as added-value clips, and participate in live events such as Trivia Night and weekly chats with special guests and cast members from the show that will also take place at the amphitheater.

“Virtual worlds are one of the hottest emerging areas and we’re thrilled that The L Word will become one of the communities in Second Life,” said Robert Hayes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Showtime Digital Media Group, in a statement. “It’s very exciting to be working with Electric Sheep on this great technology.”

“The L Word on Second Life,” is available for download and a special orientation.