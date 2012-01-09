Showtime's 'House of Lies' Premiere Mostly on Par With 'Homeland' Debut
Showtime's newest series, House of Lies, debuted
to 1.03 million viewers Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET, on par with the network's
premiere of Homeland, which drew 1.08 million viewers in its October
2011 premiere.
House of Lies' audience rose to 1.6 million
viewers when factoring in its additional showings at 12 a.m. and 1 a.m.
Its 9 p.m. lead-in Shameless, premiering its
second season, rose 61% from its first season to 1.58 million viewers. With its
encore airing at 11 p.m., the show ended with 2.06 million total viewers.
The fifth season premiere of the David Duchovny-starrer Californication
drew 758,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m., down 11% from last season's series-high. Californication
delivered 1.03 million viewers for the night.
While Showtime offered a Free Preview Weekend from Jan.
6-8, the numbers only reflect subscribers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.