Showtime's 'House of Lies' Premiere Mostly on Par With 'Homeland' Debut

Showtime's newest series, House of Lies, debuted

to 1.03 million viewers Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET, on par with the network's

premiere of Homeland, which drew 1.08 million viewers in its October

2011 premiere.



House of Lies' audience rose to 1.6 million

viewers when factoring in its additional showings at 12 a.m. and 1 a.m.





Its 9 p.m. lead-in Shameless, premiering its

second season, rose 61% from its first season to 1.58 million viewers. With its

encore airing at 11 p.m., the show ended with 2.06 million total viewers.





The fifth season premiere of the David Duchovny-starrer Californication

drew 758,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m., down 11% from last season's series-high. Californication

delivered 1.03 million viewers for the night.





While Showtime offered a Free Preview Weekend from Jan.

6-8, the numbers only reflect subscribers.



